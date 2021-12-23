Imagine Spending Your Time In This Million Dollar Home In Canastota New York

If you've ever wanted to live the high life here in Upstate New York, now is the time when you buy this million dollar home for sale in Canastota New York.

A home located at 2998 State Route 31 in Canastota is for sale. It's listed at $1,000,000. It's energy efficient, and has easy access to Oneida Lake.

EXPLORE ITS 240 PRISTINE ACRES! Looking to venture off the land? Head out on the lake and ENJOY YOUR 20 FEET OF ROW ACCESS TO ONEIDA LAKE! FULLY UPDATED and MOVE IN READY.

The home has a new roof, high efficiency furnace, new flooring, newer appliances, an in ground pool, car lift, electric car charger, an in law suite, a green house, a finished basement, home theater, home office, and other surprises too. The home also features a small river, pond, and access to Oneida Lake.

By the way, the appliances included are the following: Dryer, Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop, Disposal, Gas Oven, Gas Range, Gas Water Heater, Microwave, Refrigerator, Tankless Water Heater, Washer.

Whether you're looking to move off the grid, reduce your carbon imprint, create a sustainable lifestyle, or expand your investment portfolio- this property will satisfy your every need!"

This home was built back in 1996. It currently has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (2 full and 1 half), and offers over 240 acres of land. According to Zillow, the Estimated monthly cost is listed at $5,794. If you're able to swing that, you'll love living in this incredible home. Learn more about this home online here.

Want to see what the home looks like? Take a virtual tour with these photos now:

Take A Look Inside This Million Dollar Home In Canastota A home located at 2998 State Route 31 in Canastota is for sale. It's listed at $1,000,000. It's energy efficient, and has easy access to Oneida Lake.



This Upstate New York Home is Straight Out of a Fairytale If you've ever dreamed of living in a house that looks like it is straight out of a fairytale, this house in Ithaca is for you.

Located at 422 Cayuga Heights Road in Ithaca , this enchanted storybook Tudor-style home could be yours for only $740,000.

Here's all of the details that you need to know, straight from the realtor:



Floods of natural light, hardwood floors, gothic windows, French doors, glass door knobs & arched doorways are just a few features.

Solidly built w/a stone exterior, spacious circular drive & 4 stories of flexible living.

Recent renovations include totally new kitchen w/granite counter tops, S/S appliances, Thermador stove and a mudroom with radiant floor heart.

Smart light fixtures and a Nest.

Sunroom overlooking backyard is cozy in all seasons.

Large, primary bedroom w/a renovated walk in closet and laundry.

Gorgeous en-suite bath with large shower and ceramic, radiant floor heat.

Finished attic space is lovely for a family/play-room, office, studio.

Partially finished basement with bed/full bath and an exterior door.

Stone patio, an enclosed gazebo to take in low maintenance, forest-like wooded, forever wild surroundings.

Close to Cornell, CHES, shopping.

Move in ready.

Take a look for yourself.

Photos Of Sylvan Beach Amusement Park's Huge Exciting Restoration One of Central New York's classic staycation destinations has to be Sylvan Beach, and the Sylvan Amusement Park.

The Sylvan Beach Amusement Park was forced to close its doors in 2020 due to COVID-19. During that time, they took advantage of no guests and started a number of restoration projects. After the park closed for the 2021 season, the restorations have continued. Here's some of the photos of things to look forward to in the 2022 season.

Inside The Cove at Sylvan Beach The two-bedroom and three-bedroom cottage units are designed with an open-concept living and dining area, a full-sized kitchen complete with all the essential appliances and lots of thoughtful extras, as well as your own gas grill and fire pit. Take a look inside.