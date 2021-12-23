That little Elf on the Shelf can be naughty and nice. Central New Yorkers have gotten creative this holiday season. See the best Christmas shots this year.

As if shopping for the perfect present, picking out a proper tree, baking batch after batch of cookies, planning Christmas dinner, and opening your home to friends and family wasn't stressful enough during the holidays. Parents with young children have to come up with creative Elf on the Shelf ideas too. Not just one creative idea either. One for every day!

How Elf on the Shelf Began

Elf on the Shelf is based on a book written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell in 2004. It explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice - with the help of his little friends. The elves hide in homes to watch over the children. When everyone is asleep, the elf reports back to Santa and moves to a new location. But don't touch him. His magic will disappear.

The book led to the sales of an actual Elf on the Shelf that parents could take hide around the home during Christmas time.

In 2012, The Elf made his first appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and he's been flying above the crowds every year since.

Today, parents of young children spend the entire month of December trying to find new ways to 'hide' their little elves all over the house. And I must say the creativity is amazing.

Here is the best Elf on the Shelf shots in Central New York.

17 of Best Elf on Shelf Shots in CNY Central New Yorkers can be very creative when it comes to their Elf on the Shelf. Check out the best of the best

Oneida Mom Captures Christmas With Live Elf on the Shelf Move over Elf on the Shelf and make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous Elf on the Shelf to a whole new level.

