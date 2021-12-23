Extraordinary Nutcracker Display Ready For Christmas In Utica New York

Did you know that Tiny's Grill on State Street in Utica has the largest private collection of nutcrackers in all of America?

Tiny's has a collection of over 600 nutcrackers. Throughout the entire holiday season you're able to enjoy and soak in these nutcrackers on display now through January 2nd. They are free and available to view in person for all ages.

According to WKTV, people have sent owner, Joanne Gerace, nutcrackers from around the world over the years to make this collection grow and grow.

"My inspiration was, we built the fireplace. And I wanted to have something to put on top of the fireplace. I saw a nutcracker, and I bought him and I put him on top of the fireplace and he looked kind of alone, so I started to collect. I started to put more and more up there,” Gerace said.

It's the largest, private nutcracker display, second only to the nutcracker museum, in Washington state.

Once again you can check out the display now through January 2nd here in Utica New York. Tiny's is open Christmas Eve 11:30am-9pm. Check out some amazing photos below to see what you can look forward to when you visit in person:

History Of The Nutcracker

Nutcracker dolls originate from late-17th century Germany. One origin story credits the creation of the first nutcracker doll to a craftsman from Seiffen.

They were often given as gifts, and at some point they became associated with Christmas season. They grew in popularity around the 19th century and spread to nearby European countries."

Decorative nutcracker dolls began being popularized outside of Europe after World War 2. You can read a complete history online here.

