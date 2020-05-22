Central New York Marine Honored on Car at NASCAR Race

NASCAR's longest race of the season, the Coca Cola 600 always falls on Memorial Day weekend. And for that reason always honors America's men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. At this year's race, each car will carry the name of a fallen hero including one from Central New York.

The story first reported by Syracuse.com, says all cars in the race will sport the service person's name displayed on the windshield. The #37 Camaro of Ryan Preece’s will honor a Central New York marine, Cpl. Kyle Schneider. Schneider was killed while serving in Afghanistan 2011. He was originally from Phoenix and graduated from high school in Badlwinsville.

The Coca Cola 600 carries the moniker, 600 Miles of Remembrance this year. The race is at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday night at 6 and will feature several salutes to military personnel before and during the race.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will virtually share the 2020 "State of Freedom" address as part of the FOX pre-race show.

Edward Schrank, a 5-time head and neck cancer survivor from chemical exposure while serving 15 years in the United States Marine Corps, will perform a virtual national anthem.

The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation will conduct a live flyover featuring two vintage P-51 Mustang warbirds flying alongside modern USAF F-16 and F-22 fighter attack jets.

Active duty servicemen and women will offer video messages of support on behalf of each branch of service for Memorial Day Weekend.

The U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg will execute a virtual 21-gun salute.

Taps will be performed by United States Coast Guard Band Chief Musician Gino Villarreal.

Read more on the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.com and more about Cpl. Kyle Schneider at Syracuse.com