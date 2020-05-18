It's still early in the week, but the National Weather service has released a forecast for Memorial Day Weekend. Before you yell and argue "it's too early" just know this is a prediction.

Obviously, there is a lot of time between now and the end of the week. Things can very well change. The National Weather Service out of Bingamton has this forecast predicted for Friday - Monday of this upcoming weekend for Central New York:

Friday- A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday- Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Memorial Day- Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

If this forecast remains, Sunday and Monday look absolutely perfect. We could see some rain showers Friday - Sunday though, but the chance is relatively small right now.

No-Go On Sylvan Beach Opening For Memorial Day Weekend

WIBX is reporting that Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced that Sylvan Beach will not be opening for Memorial Day weekend to the public. A conference call took place between Sheriff Rob Maciol, The Sylvan Beach Village Manager and Mayor, County Health Director Phyllis Ellis and the county attorney's office. Picente said "After discussion Sylvan Beach will not be open Memorial Day Weekend."

No swimming will be allowed, limited parking will be available, no public restrooms will be open and picnic areas will be closed. Picente discussed the difference between Verona and Delta State Park Beaches and Sylvan Beach. You can read more from WIBX.