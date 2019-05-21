2019 Memorial Day Deals for the Military in Central New York

Veterans, active military members and their families can save this Memorial Day. Several businesses in central New York are offering discounts and deals.

Ace Hardware - Ace Hardware will give away 1 million American flags on Saturday, May 25. A second flag will be donated to local VFW Posts to mark graves of those who served.

Applebees - 15% off meals during May in honor of Military Appreciation Month for past and present military members.

Home Depot - A 10% discount in-store to ALL military veterans on Memorial Day.

Lowe’s - A 10% discount on Memorial Day.

Ninety-Nine - Buy one meal, get a veteran or active duty military member’s meal for free on Memorial Day.

Outback- Veterans, active duty members, and their families receive 10% off on Memorial Day at Outback Steakhouse.

Red Lobster - Receive 10% off your meal with military ID on Memorial Day.

T-Mobile - Get ONE military member plan with a Samsung S8, S9 or S9+ for half price .

Walgreens - A 20% discount for all veterans, military and their families, including family members of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.