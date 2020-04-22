McDonald’s Offering Free Meals to Front Line Employees

If you're working on the frontlines, McDonald's is hooking you up for the next two weeks.

According to Today.Com, McDonald's announced that starting on Wednesday, April 22nd, they will be giving free meals to first responders, health care workers and police officers.

While on The Today Show McDonald's president and CEO Chris Kempczinski said "Breakfast, lunch or dinner, come to McDonald’s if you’re a first responder. Show your ID or work badge, or whatever, and we’ll give you a free meal."

Kempczinski then explained the meals would come in Happy Meal packages, but frontline workers won't be getting the latest popular children's toy. They'll be getting thank you notes from McDonald's.

The meals will be available through May 5th. For breakfast, frontline workers can choose from "an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit for breakfast, with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, plus a hash brown."

For lunch or dinner, they can choose from Double Cheeseburger, Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish, along with any size of soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.