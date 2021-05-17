Mask Off New York, Cuomo Approves CDC Guidelines For Maskless In NYS

It’s the new law many New Yorkers have been hoping to hear since the beginning of the mask mandate.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that effective Wednesday, New York State will adopt the new CDC guidelines that ease mask requirement for fully vaccinated people.

"New Yorkers have worked hard over the last year to prevent the spread of COVID and keep each other safe," Cuomo said. "That work has paid off and we are ecstatic to take this next step in the reopening of our beautiful state. The people of New York and visitors alike should take solace in the lifting of mask requirements, but be respectful of those who may still feel safest wearing their mask in public and business owners who may still ask patrons to don their mask.

The CDC said last week that fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, but with some exceptions.

Masks are still required in nursing homes, healthcare facilities in schools and on public transits.

Cuomo says unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask, while individual businesses can require masks.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente was one of several County Executives from across the state calling for the governor to accept the CDC guidelines regarding masks.

“Our community has suffered enough this past year, but we have also emerged stronger and ready more than ever to reclaim our lives ,” said Picente.

You can find the CDC mask guidelines at health.ny.gov