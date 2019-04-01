Mark Hamill Will Voice Chucky In the New ‘Child’s Play’

For the first time in his life as the world’s favorite adorable-yet-murderous doll, Chucky is getting a new voice. Brad Dourif has played Chucky since the very first Child’s Play movie way back in 1988, but the new film, a reboot of the franchise made without series creator Don Mancini’ involvement, is taking things in a new direction. That includes a new voice for Chucky. And who will it be? Well, let’s the man himself tell you:

Besides Hamill’s work as Luke Skywalker, he is also a prolific voice actor. His most famous voice role is probably the Joker on Batman: The Animated Series and its affiliated sister series. But that sense of gleeful, cackling menace is absolutely perfect for Chucky. If you’re not going to have Dourif play the part (and you probably should, but that’s another matter), Hamill’s an amazing choice.

Here’s the most recent trailer for the new version of Child’s Play , which also stars Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry:

Child’s Play opens in theaters on June 21. I’m not going to lie; I sort of love this pick. Just look at Mark Hamill ’s sinister smile at the end of the video he posted! This could be a lot of fun.