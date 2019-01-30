A ‘Child’s Play’ TV Series Is Coming to Syfy

2019 will be the year of Chucky . He’s got a new reboot film coming in June starring Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry, and now The Hollywood Reporter says he is also getting a television series on Syfy after a “multiple-network bidding war. It will be Chucky’s first TV show; the character’s creator, Don Mancini, will write the script.

Here was Mancini’s statement on the news:

I've long wanted to bring Chucky to television and Syfy is the perfect network for us. The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky's character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.

Three decades of Chucky. Think about that one, fellow olds.

Chucky, the sentient doll with the face of an angel and the soul of a serial killer, debuted in 1988’s Child’s Play. Six sequels followed, all written by Mancini; the most recent, Cult of Chucky , came out in 2017. This year’s reboot is the first that Mancini is not involved in, but if you want to see his vision of the character continue, you’ll be able to find it soon on Syfy. I’m not sure how the graphic adult content the series is known for will fare on basic cable, but I guess we’ll see.