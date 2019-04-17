Luke Skywalker and Han Solo may be gone but the legend of the original Star Wars cast will live forever — particularly when you have guys like Mark Hamill still doing the talk show circuit and whipping out this absolutely insane Harrison Ford impression. How do you even do a Harrison Ford impression? He just stands there and scowls and talks. Well, here is how. Watch and learn, because Hamill is about to put on a clinic.

Hamill was on Late Night With Seth Meyers , and naturally he got to talking about Star Wars . He started recounting the story of working on the first movie with Ford, and how his perspective was different right from the start. While Hamill was worried about things like continuity — making sure his costume and hair were sufficiently schmutzy after a dip in the garbage compactor, for example — Ford could not be bothered with small details. Watch Hamill’s note-perfect version of Ford’s advice to him above.

I hope this is exactly how he voices the new Chucky in the reboot of Child’s Play coming to theaters this summer. Or better yet: Maybe they can make another Star Wars animated series about Han Solo, and Hamill can provide the voice. It seems a shame to waste this talent on talk shows.

