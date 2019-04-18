So what makes this new Child‘s Play different from the old movies? The new trailer for the reboot makes at least one difference clear: The new Chucky (voiced by Mark Hamill, although you don’t hear much of his work in the trailer above) is a smart home device. He can control your air conditioning or your door locks or anything else connected to the interwebs. It’s sort of a clever way to make a sentient doll super-powerful; in a smart home he really is basically a god-like being.

Now if you want to be really cynical about it, could you say that they turned Chucky into an evil Thermostat? Yes, I suppose you could. But hopefully the movie is good (and definitely these smart homes are a smart place to find some modern anxieties in an old story that’s been told many times before.)

Here’s the new Child’s Play ’s official synopsis:

A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, CHILD’S PLAY follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Directed by Lars Klevberg and also starring Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry, Child’s Play opens in theaters on June 21.