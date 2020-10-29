Marcy House Party Exposes At Least 50 Students To Coronavirus

At least 50 high school students from multiple districts across the Utica-Rome area were exposed to coronavirus at a house party in Marcy.

WKTV reports that students from Clinton, New Hartford, Oriskany, Sauquoit Valley and Whitesboro school districts attended a party in Marcy on Friday, October 23rd. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente reports that at least one person who was at the party has tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Picente is asking those who attended the party, or know anything about the gathering, to call the coronavirus hotline at 315-798-5431, to help the county conduct proper contact tracing."

Going into Halloween weekend, the county executive expressed concern about these same students attending large gatherings Halloween weekend. This may allow the virus to spread quickly in our area.

ONEIDA-HERKIMER DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE FOR OCTOBER 28

WIBX reports that Oneida County's active case total is still on the rise, now at 196. That's an increase of seven from Tuesday's tally and is nearing another three-month high. Hospitalizations remained at 14 among county residents, 13 in-county at MVHS and one out of county. Herkimer County health officials reported two new COVID-9 cases on Wednesday. The active, known case total has grown to 26. Once again, Herkimer County reports no resident hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

And, the following potential public health exposures were announced Wednesday:

10/15/20 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Place of exposure: BJ’s Wholesale Club Address of exposure: 400 River Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 10/29/20 10/22/20 Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Place of exposure: AMF Pin-O-Rama Lanes Address of exposure: 1724 Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes, except when eating Symptom monitoring period: 11/05/20 10/23/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Top Of the Morning Cafe Address of exposure: 414 Trenton Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes, except when eating Symptom monitoring period: 11/6/20 10/24/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Place of exposure: Walgreens Address of exposure: 201 S. James St., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/6/20 10/25/2020 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Place of exposure: 12 North Sports Bar Address of exposure: 10125 Mulaney Road, Marcy Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 11/8/20

