Two Otsego county residents are under arrest, facing charges in several cases involving allegations of the sexual assault of minors in two counties.

The New York State Police say an investigation began in February 2022 after troopers received reports that two victims in two counties had allegedly been raped and sexually abused "on multiple occasions." The victims were under the age of 13.

On February 13, 2022 the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation based in Oneonta arrested 40-year-old Joshua R. Condon of Hartwick, New York. He was charged with two counts of Predatory Sex Assault Against a Child, a Class A felony. Investigators say that the crimes were allegedly committed in Otsego County. After processing Condon was sent to the Otsego County Jail without bail pending a future court appearance.

Investigators say that they also determined that Condon allegedly raped a victim under the age of 13 in Delaware County. Based on that allegation, on April 27, 2022 Condon was charged with an additional count of Predatory Sex Assault Against a Child.

Investigators with the NYSP say that another person, identified as 34-year-old Jessica Bresee of Hartwick, New York, allegedly knew about the assaults and did not report them to police. Bresee is charged with two counts of Criminal Facilitation in the Second Degree in Otsego County and one count of Criminal Facilitation in the Second Degree in Delaware County. The criminal facilitation charges are Class C felonies.

The nature of the relationship between Condon and Bresee was not specified. Police have not yet said how Bresee knew about the alleged incidents.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

