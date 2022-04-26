Cox Charged with Sex Abuse in Harrisville After Alleged Incident in March

A St. Lawrence County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of having inappropriate contact with a girl under the age of seventeen.

New York State Police from the Lowville barracks arrested 23-year-old Nicholas R. Cox from Potsdam, New York on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Police say that charges in the case stem from an incident that is alleged to have taken place on March 19, 2022 in the village of Harrisville, New York.

Police have not released any other details in the case or stated whether Cox knew the victim prior to the incident. However, he was released on his own recognizance after being charged.

Cox now faces the following charges:

Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree (Class E felony)

Forcible Touching (Class A misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A misdemeanor)

Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree (Class B misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

Anyone convicted of sexual assault in New York State must register as a sex offender. Federal law regulates the assignment of classification by tiers. Tier III offenders are the most serious cases. Tier II offenders must register for life whereas Tier I offenders may have to register for between ten and fifteen years.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicians The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.

FDNY Firefighter Tmothy Klein Killed In The Line Of Duty New York Fire Department Firefighters Timothy Klein was killed in the line of duty on April 24, 2022, while battling a fire in Brooklyn. FDNY members salute Firefighter Timothy Klein during his dignified transfer.