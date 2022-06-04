Man Charged With Attempted Murder In North Utica Stabbing

A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing at the North Utica McDonald’s on Friday afternoon.

Utica Police arrived at the scene to find a woman bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to the neck and body.

Police say she was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

They say due to efforts of the witnesses to the incident who ran to her aid, and the emergency medical care of UFD and St. Elizabeth’s staff, the victim, although suffering serious injuries, is expected to live

Witnesses to the incident provided police information about the vehicle and description of the suspect.

Upon checking the registration, it was learned that the vehicle was registered to an address in Herkimer.

An investigator of the Utica Police Department’s Warrants Unit began to drive toward Herkimer in an effort to locate the vehicle.

Once in the village he noticed a vehicle matching the description, and as he got closer positively confirmed that the vehicle was the suspect vehicle, and a man matching the description was operating it.

With the assistance of the Village of Herkimer Police Department a vehicle stop was conducted and the male was taken into custody without incident.

30-year old Terry Evans, who has no known address, was charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Utica Police say they are grateful for all the assistance they received in the investigation, with individuals who were willing to aid the victim, and neighboring jurisdictions in conducting the felony stop.

