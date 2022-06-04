For every "Best Of" list, there has to be the opposite and a "Worst Of" list.

Every year there are rankings and ratings put out about all the amazing best places to live in New York.

But what about the bottom of the list? What about the place that gets the worst ranking or rating. What about the place that scores a D- or lowers on almost every category on the list?

We went to page 85 of the Niche.com report on the best places to live and found the town that had the lowest ranking. The town that would be the Worst Place to live in New York State.

It turns out that the place with the lowest score is located right smack dab in the middle of the state just outside of Rochester, New York. That place would be Fowlerville, NY.

Fowlerville, New York is a small town of only 139 people and is located in Livingston county which is outside of Rochester, New York.

Overall, Fowlerville received a D- as a city which is the lowest ranking that Niche.com gives out to towns. Fowlerville got really bad marks for Housing, Diversity, and being a good place to raise a family.

The good news for Fowlerville is that the town got a decent grade for nightlife and public schools.

Now, I have driven through Fowlerville when I was a student at SUNY Brockport and I will say that I would never think to pull the car over and have a visit. Of course, being a small town that is compared to big cities like New York City, Buffalo, and Albany is never easy, but having something for people to do is essential to be considered a good place to live.

