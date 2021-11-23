Make Memories at Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights & Help Feed the Hungry
You can see the lights and help feed the hungry at one park in Central New York this Christmas season.
The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango will be brightly lit for the holidays with the Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights. "I don’t know how many lights but there are a lot," said park owner Jeff Taylor.
Frosted Lights Productions is behind turning the animal park into a Christmas wonderland. "They were the creators of Lights on Jacobs Lane and featured on ABC televisions The Great Christmas Light Fight," Taylor said.
Take the family on a walk through the Wild Animal Park to enjoy the lights display and make holiday memories. Be sure to check out the singing reindeer and singing penguins. The train ride, fulling petting zoo, parakeet feeding, and bounces houses will all be open during the Winter Wonderland of Lights. "Animals that can handle the cold will be out," explains Taylor. "Pictures with Santa and a kangaroo baby will also be available every night through Christmas."
Bring can goods or nonperishable food with you and not only will you feed the less fortunate, but you could win an early Christmas present - a free giraffe encounter with Jasmine and her new baby Jahzara. "All donated food will be dispersed to the local food banks," said Taylor. "We will select one winner and give away an encounter each weekend. You get one entry for every food item donated. You can buy extra entries for $1 and all the money will go to a local charity we will announce at the end."
The Wild Winter Wonderland of Lights is $15.99 for adults, $13.99 for children/seniors, and children 2 and under are free. Regular zoo season passes are not valid for the holiday lights show that runs Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 9 PM through New Years Day. You can get your tickets at the Wild Animal Park the night you arrive.