Is The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 Cancelled?

Is the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade cancelled?

Short Answer- For 2020, the traditional parade has been cancelled, but being replaced with a virtual event.

Long Answer- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, as fans have come to know it, has been formally canceled for 2020. Why you ask? Well, it's been that big theme of 2020 called the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in August, it was announced that the parade would still happen, but the event would be scaled back. Obviously, those plans have changed.

Pop Culture reports that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement saying that instead of a live event, the team behind the parade is working on something unique.

"It will not be the same parade we're used to, it will be a different kind of event. They're reinventing the event for this moment in history and you will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online, not a live parade but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day."

In a statement on its website, Macy's also addressed the live parade cancellation:

"For more than 90 years, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has kicked off the holiday season with its signature entertainment spectacle, making it one of the world’s most beloved events," the statement read. "Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November. Stay tuned for more details later this fall."

As of the time of this reporting, no confirmed news has been released on what style virtual event the parade will be.