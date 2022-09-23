Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years.
The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
The restaurant had been offering burgers and fries for several decades. But not to worry, there are several other Burger King locations within a short driving distance. 8 other locations to be exact. So you can still get that Whopper when the mood strikes.
2022 Restaurants Closings
This isn't the first restaurant to close this year and probably won't be the last.
The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
The property is up for lease. It'll cost you $75,000 a year if you're interested.
Boneyard BBQ Out of Utica
Boneyard BBQ closed the Utica location after serving the community since 2016. The Sylvan Beach restaurant remains open though.
As most of you know, I have been spending most of my time building my Wall Street career and the restaurant/bar is too hard to manage from afar.
Last Howard Johnson's Closes
The last surviving Howard Johnson's restaurant, which was located in Upstate New York, bit the dust, ending a 100-year run.
What was once the largest restaurant chain in the country during the 1960s and 70s, with more than 1,000 locations, is no more. The last remaining Howard Johnson's location in Lake George, New York closed its doors for good this past summer.