Look Inside the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Oneida County

When you hit it big in the New York State Lottery, you'll need a fancy new home. So, you may as well take a look at this one.

This house in Clinton is the most expensive home currently for sale in Oneida County. After your lottery winnings, you'll look great here, standing on this grandiose front porch and greeting your friends as they arrive for game nights, baby showers and barbecues. Let's take a look inside and see it meets your needs and standards. The kitchen is a pretty good start.

Credit: Henry Abiyaghi - Coldwell Banker Faith Properties

The asking price is $950,000 and your estimated monthly payments would be about $6,300. But who knows? The home has been for sale since July of 2019, so maybe you can bargain a little bit.

Credit: Henry Abiyaghi - Coldwell Banker Faith Properties

You can have your own pool table in your very own billiards room. Just like the game of Clue. Points will be subtracted if you spill your dry martini on the felt surface of the table.

Credit: Henry Abiyaghi - Coldwell Banker Faith Properties

Imagine having afternoon tea or a Bud Light in your grand living room. Hey, there's even enough space to go roller-blading in there.

Credit: Henry Abiyaghi - Coldwell Banker Faith Properties

Your dream house is located at 3238 Post Street in Clinton. It's got five bedrooms and six baths and 4,000 square feet. Check out all the specs and pics right here.