Did You Know New York State Is Home To Over 20 Fly-In Communities?

If you are dreaming of owning a home in Upstate New York where instead of driving up in a car, you drive up in an airplane, you'll be happy to learn there are over 20 fly in communities across New York.

A fly-in community is also known as a residential airpark or aviation community. Think of them like many other private or gated communities around the country. The only difference, instead of a main street as the main entrance, you have a runway.

This private runway allows the pilot to taxi their plane directly into their private hangar, which is attached to their house much like a garage. You can of course access the homes by car, but the main draw or distinction is this addition of the private airport scenario. These communities obviously cater to a niche market, but there are still 617 airparks in the United States.

Now homes in these communities vary in size within each community, but one thing is consistent: There is a place to park your plane without ever having to set foot in an airport or even your car.

Owners of these homes vary from average Joes who love flying, to famous actors. For example, Actor John Travolta owns one in Florida with 2 runways for his private planes. According to Business Insider, John Travolta is a certified private pilot who owns five aircraft, so it's only fitting that the home has two runways that lead directly to his front door.

Across New York state, There are over 20 of these different communities. Here's a look thanks to bifold.com:

COMMUNITY CITY ADIRONDACK AIRPARK ESTATES Westbrook P.O. Box 270 BETHANY AIRPARK Alexander 10013 Day Road CALVERTON EXECUTIVE AIRPARK Riverhead 200 Howell Ave. CATSKILL VALLEY AIRPARK South Cairo Box 44 DEW AIRPARK Cuba 8354 Jackson Hill Rd. DI STEFANO AIRPARK Ft. Plain 30 Clark Ave. ELY AIRPARK Bergen 7062 S. Lake Rd. F&F AIRPARK Oneonta Rd. 4 Box 488 GENTZKE AERONAUTICAL PARK Holland 10661 Crump Road HEBER AIRPARK Gansevoort 288 Brownsville Rd. HENDRICK FIELD Gouverneur P.O. Box 86 HOP HOUSE AIRPARK Fort Plain 236 Farley Rd. HOPEWELL AIRPARK Canandaigua 4695 County Rd. One KIRKWOOD AIRPARK Kirkwood P.O. Box 1500 LAKEVILLE AIRPORT ESTATES Lakeville 5607 Pebble Beach Rd. MOUNTAIN VIEW AIRPARK West Chazy 8252 Rte. 22N N.E. AIRPARK, BROOKHAVEN AIRPORT Shirley 135 Dawn Drive OMNI AIRPARK Horseheads 4540 Ridge Road PENDLETON AIRPARK North Tonowanda 7100 Campbell Blvd RIVEREDGE AIRPARK Central Square 697 C T Rt. 37 SKY ACRES AIRPARK LaGrangeville 30 Airway Drive SPENCERPORT AIRPARK Churchville 119 Euler Rd.

