Did You Know New York State Is Home To Over 20 Fly-In Communities?

If you are dreaming of owning a home in Upstate New York where instead of driving up in a car, you drive up in an airplane, you'll be happy to learn there are over 20 fly in communities across New York.

A fly-in community is also known as a residential airpark or aviation community. Think of them like many other private or gated communities around the country. The only difference, instead of a main street as the main entrance, you have a runway.

This private runway allows the pilot to taxi their plane directly into their private hangar, which is attached to their house much like a garage. You can of course access the homes by car, but the main draw or distinction is this addition of the private airport scenario. These communities obviously cater to a niche market, but there are still 617 airparks in the United States.

Now homes in these communities vary in size within each community, but one thing is consistent: There is a place to park your plane without ever having to set foot in an airport or even your car.

Owners of these homes vary from average Joes who love flying, to famous actors. For example, Actor John Travolta owns one in Florida with 2 runways for his private planes. According to Business Insider, John Travolta is a certified private pilot who owns five aircraft, so it's only fitting that the home has two runways that lead directly to his front door.

Across New York state, There are over 20 of these different communities. Here's a look thanks to bifold.com:

COMMUNITYCITY
ADIRONDACK AIRPARK ESTATESWestbrook
P.O. Box 270
BETHANY AIRPARKAlexander
10013 Day Road
CALVERTON EXECUTIVE AIRPARKRiverhead
200 Howell Ave.
CATSKILL VALLEY AIRPARKSouth Cairo
Box 44
DEW AIRPARKCuba
8354 Jackson Hill Rd.
DI STEFANO AIRPARKFt. Plain
30 Clark Ave.
ELY AIRPARKBergen
7062 S. Lake Rd.
F&F AIRPARKOneonta
Rd. 4 Box 488
GENTZKE AERONAUTICAL PARKHolland
10661 Crump Road
HEBER AIRPARKGansevoort
288 Brownsville Rd.
HENDRICK FIELDGouverneur
P.O. Box 86
HOP HOUSE AIRPARKFort Plain
236 Farley Rd.
HOPEWELL AIRPARKCanandaigua
4695 County Rd. One
KIRKWOOD AIRPARKKirkwood
P.O. Box 1500
LAKEVILLE AIRPORT ESTATESLakeville
5607 Pebble Beach Rd.
MOUNTAIN VIEW AIRPARKWest Chazy
8252 Rte. 22N
N.E. AIRPARK, BROOKHAVEN AIRPORTShirley
135 Dawn Drive
OMNI AIRPARKHorseheads
4540 Ridge Road
PENDLETON AIRPARKNorth Tonowanda
7100 Campbell Blvd
RIVEREDGE AIRPARKCentral Square
697 C T Rt. 37
SKY ACRES AIRPARKLaGrangeville
30 Airway Drive
SPENCERPORT AIRPARKChurchville
119 Euler Rd.

 

