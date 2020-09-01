Look Inside NY’s Smallest and Cheapest AirBnB Near Lake Placid

If you’re on a shoestring budget and you’re looking for a unique and inexpensive getaway, near a tourist hotspot, here it is. It's just under 3 hours from Utica.

The Shepherd’s Crook at Blue Pepper Farm is nestled in the hamlet of Jay (population 2,506), which is near Lake Placid. It takes the tiny house concept to a new extreme. The interior measures a mere 200 square feet, with a steep ladder leading up to an 8-by-8 sleeping loft.

It rents for only $53 a night. Hey, that leaves plenty of leftover cash for an ice cream cone at the local Stewart’s Shops on the outskirts of town.

You surely won't have to worry about the dangers of contracting coronavirus, because you'll essentially be quarantined with your partner. So, it could be the perfect pandemic penthouse.

Let’s take a look inside:

Credit: Tyler via Airbnb

Credit: Tyler via Airbnb

Credit: Tyler via Airbnb

Credit: Tyler via Airbnb

Credit: Tyler via Airbnb

The rental is part of an 86-acre sheep farm, which explains the name of this hotel. Now, for the nitty gritty details of this rustic experience:

No running water or electricity

A Vermont Castings wood stove

An outhouse in the back

Credit: Tyler via Airbnb

After you do your business, your host Tyler kindly asks that you grab a handful of pine shavings from a can inside the composting privy and...lightly garnish.

Recent guests have said the interior of the Crook is as clean as a whistle. And, although the digs are spartan, it might be just the kind of getaway you need right now. Plus, there’s plenty to do in nearby Lake Placid, so why spend a bundle on your accommodations?