Local 9/11 Ceremonies Taking Place on Wednesday
A number of local ceremonies will be held today to mark the 18tn anniversary of the September, 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.
- The Genesis Group's annual Prayer Breakfast at Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro at 7:30 a.m.
- Utica's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial located on the Memorial Parkway (across from Sherman Drive).
- New York Mills 9/11 Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the New York Mills Fire House.
- Remembrance and Wall of Honor plaque dedication ceremony at 6 p.m. in the City of Rome at the Police and Fire Memorial Park across from the Central Fire Station on Black River Boulevard.
- Mount Markham Remembrance Day at 7:00 p.m in the Mount Markham High School Auditorium.
Volunteers from the Parkway Senior Center and the Genesis Group will package the donations of food and non-perishable food items that will be used to stock the Central New York Veteran’s Outreach Center food pantry from 10:00a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service.