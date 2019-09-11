Local 9/11 Ceremonies Taking Place on Wednesday

A number of local ceremonies will be held today to mark the 18tn anniversary of the September, 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Genesis Group's annual Prayer Breakfast at Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro at 7:30 a.m.

Utica's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial located on the Memorial Parkway (across from Sherman Drive).

New York Mills 9/11 Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the New York Mills Fire House.

Remembrance and Wall of Honor plaque dedication ceremony at 6 p.m. in the City of Rome at the Police and Fire Memorial Park across from the Central Fire Station on Black River Boulevard.

Mount Markham Remembrance Day at 7:00 p.m in the Mount Markham High School Auditorium.

Volunteers from the Parkway Senior Center and the Genesis Group will package the donations of food and non-perishable food items that will be used to stock the Central New York Veteran’s Outreach Center food pantry from 10:00a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service.