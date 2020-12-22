New Hartford Party City Says What We’re All Thinking…in Balloons

You know how sometimes, you're thinking something - but you don't say it out loud? Well, Party City seems to have run out of restraint...at least as far as balloons go.

Credit: Douglas Allen-Leonard

Balloons have come a long way from the old days, when you just had a few choices of colors in latex balloons. Then came Mylar balloons, which lasted longer - but you still needed to find one that conveyed your intention: Get Well Soon, Happy Birthday, or Congratulations.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Now, you can get balloons to spell out whatever you're thinking, and for many of us, Party City has captured it perfectly: #FU2020.

It's a good thing they're taped to the wall inside the Commercial Drive store, otherwise, you might end up wishing someone a 20UF20#.

We don't know about you - but we're pretty excited to see 2020 go as well. Let's be honest: it hasn't been the best of years.

There are some things you can do to make your 2021 better than 2020, aside from these balloons:

Open All Your Doors and Windows at Midnight on New Year's Eve

The Chinese say opening all the doors and windows makes certain the old year leaves, and the new one is welcomed freely. Buh bye, 2020.

Make Lots of Noise

Ever wonder why noise-makers are a part of most New Year's celebrations? Turns out, evil spirits don't like loud noise - so you can chase them out those windows and start the new year fresh.

Hang a Lemon in Your Doorway

Evil spirits don't like lemons either, so on New Year's Day, put some in your doorway.

Don't Throw Anything Away on New Year's Day

You may be cleaning up after your party, but don't throw anything away - it reportedly sets up a vibe for the new year of leaving or loss. No thank you.

Wear White

This Brazilian tradition is said give the wearer good luck and peace in the New Year.

Smash a Plate

In Denmark, broken dishes are a good thing. People go around breaking dishware on the doorsteps of their friends and family. The more shards there are in front of your home the next day, the luckier and more well liked you are, according to Good Housekeeping.