‘Law & Order: SVU’ Makes History With Order For 21st Season

With NBC’s order of a record-breaking 21st season, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit just made history. SVU is now the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time. The previous shows to hold that title were the old Western Gunsmoke , which aired for 20 seasons from 1955 to 1975, and the original Law & Order , which aired from 1990 to 2010.

Here was SVU star and producer Mariska Hargitay ’s statement on the news:

I’m deeply proud to be a part of this groundbreaking show, and humbled to make television history today. The longevity and continued success of SVU is a testament not only to the show’s powerful storytelling and ability to connect with viewers, but to its necessity. We have told important stories for 20 years, and we will continue to tell them.

Hargitay has been with the show from the very beginning. Co-star Ice-T has co-starred with her since the second season. That’s some serious TV longevity. A few years ago we got to see how well Ice-T knew SVU . It went ... hilariously.

Congrats to the cast and creators of SVU on their impressive achievement. 21 years! Law & Order: SVU is old enough to legally drink.