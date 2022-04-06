A stunning mansion in Upstate New York has new owners after a record-breaking sale.

The 11,000 square-foot lakeside mansion in Bolton Landing, New York sold for a record $8.35 million on April 1 and that's no joke. “It’s the single biggest sale ever on the lake,” Dan Davies of Davies-Davies & Associates Real Estate, told Foothills Business Daily.

The beautiful home took owner Kevin Maschewski of Adirondack Designers and Builders five years to finish. It features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an elevator, a home theater, a home gym, and an arcade. There's even a pub and an indoor pool if Mother Nature doesn't allow for spending a day on the private beach on Lake George.

Credit - Realtor.com Credit - Realtor.com loading...

The dock has enough room for up to six boats and the lakeside patio with a cabana and fireplace is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining.

The property was put on the market in August 2020. It was originally listed for $8.595 million. The new owners, who haven't been identified yet, bought it for about a quarter of a million less.

Take a peek inside the gorgeous mansion that broke sales records and dream of the day you hit the lottery and can afford one of your own.

See The Gorgeous $8.5 Million Home On Lake George With One-Of-A Kind Indoor Pool Yes, you can look at one beautiful body of water while swimming in your own indoor body of water. That is just one of the amazing features of this $8,595,000 home for sale on Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.

Lake George Bar For Sale

Cheers! One of the busiest bars in one of the best locations in Upstate New York is on the market.

They say it's all about location, location, location and you can't get a much better location than this. The Lake George Beach Club is next to Shepards Park, a popular attraction for visitors. It also sits on 56 feet of lakefront and has two 70-foot docks with enough room for 8 boats to welcome all the traffic off the water.

You could be the proud owner of the busy Beach Club that is open year-round, but it's going to cost ya. The 2 story, 6,100 square foot bar, and restaurant is up for sale for $6.5 million with Hunt Real Estate, a big hike from the $1.67 million it sold for in 2016.

Own One of Busiest Lake Front Bars in Lake George You can own one of the busiest lake front businesses in Lake George. The Beach Club is up for sale.

Own Piece of History! Prohibition Island in Upstate NY For Sale Own a piece of history. Prohibition Island in Clayton, New York is for sale and the price has been lowered again.

Old Catskill Game Farm Up For Sale....Again Want to own a nearly 200 acres farm? The Old Catskill Game Farm is on the market. Take a virtual tour.

Go Back in Time in 19th Century Lighthouse Up For Sale in Central New York