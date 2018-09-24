Kohl’s is Already Getting Ready to Hire for the Holiday Season

It seems like the holidays are still a ways off, but they'll be here before we know it. Kohl's is already getting a jump on things, as they get ready to hire for the holiday rush.

Between now and the next few weeks, businesses all over Central New York will be looking for extra help as shoppers are out and about, picking up gifts for family and friends, getting ready to make big meals, and everything else that goes hand-in-hand with fall , and the coming winter. Soon we'll start seeing job openings posted everywhere.

Well, it looks like Kohl's isn't wasting any time getting prepared for "shopping season." According to WDIV - Click on Detroit , the chain plans to hire 90,000 seasonal employees for the holidays.

We looked into finding out how many of those jobs will be available at our local Kohl's store, in New Hartford. According to Kohl's Careers , there are three openings (as of now, September 24th): an overnight seasonal stockroom operations associate, a seasonal retail sales associate, and a seasonal stockroom operations associate. There are also job openings at the Kohl's locations in Liverpool, Amsterdam, Fayetteville, Auburn, Watertown, and other stores across New York (and the rest of the country).

You can see the list of jobs available and get more details on applying for these jobs, by visiting: Careers.Kohls.com

If you are looking for a job or maybe a second job to make a few extra bucks this holiday season, this may be the perfect opportunity. Or if you know of someone who could use a job, let them know Kohl's will have/has openings for the holidays. Good luck!

BONUS VIDEO:

[WDIV - Click on Detroit]

[Kohl's Careers]