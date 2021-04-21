Kiss Biopic ‘On a Fast Track’ at Netflix

Netflix has nearly finalized a deal to produce a Kiss biopic titled Shout It Out Loud, Deadline reports.

The face-painted hard rockers’ biopic is reportedly “on a fast track” following a bidding war the streamer won. The movie will be directed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Ronning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), with a script in the works by Ole Sanders.

Kiss’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will reportedly be closely involved in the making of Shout It Out Loud, which will focus on the two bandleaders’ upbringing in Queens, N.Y., the forging of their unlikely friendship and the genesis of their world-conquering band. It will also incorporate their myriad stadium-ready anthems, including the titular “Shout It Out Loud” and “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

The rock biopic boom is in full swing right now, with several classic-rock legends enjoying major sales and streaming boosts in recent years thanks to their big-screen treatments. The 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody grossed more than $900 million globally, while Netflix’s 2019 adaptation of Motley Crue’s The Dirt memoir boosted the band's streams by several hundred percent and partially influenced their decision to reunite for a since-delayed stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison.

Shout It Out Loud will put even more eyes on Kiss, though the group is certainly not hurting financially or suffering from a lack of exposure at the moment. The quartet embarked on its massive End of the Road World Tour in January 2019, filling arenas across North America, Europe and Japan for the better part of a year. The coronavirus pandemic forced Kiss to put the trek on hold in March 2020, but they’re currently slated to resume touring in Europe at the beginning of June.

