If you have the money and you're looking to invest in an iconic Central New York landmark, this is your chance. The Fly Creek Cider Mill is officially on the market.

Back in January, the Michaels Family announced that they were closing the doors of Fly Creek Cider Mill due to the impact of COVID-19. Many were sad to hear the news that they would no longer be able to go on wagon rides, visit the duck pond and see the action of the cider mill that has been around for 165 years.

Listed on their website, Fly Creek Cider Mill is looking for a new owner.

Well-positioned as an iconic agritourism destination in a high-volume, tourism market the Mill is prepared for another 165 years of taste, tradition and history. Continue the successful operational formula or create your own. This facility is the perfect match for any New York Craft Beverage Producer seeking to open a branch location or simply expand the Mill’s popular brand portfolio. Possibilities are endless with this turnkey property.

The price for the Fly Creek Cider Mill, which includes the business, equipment, remaining inventory and two real estate parcels that include the Mill, Cider House and Goose Street Parking Lot, is $1,925,000.00. Three additional and adjacent parcels are also available that include two residences, two barns and a building lot.

That may seem like a lot of money, but history proves the investment is something that would be worth it for the right person.

You can find all of the information regarding the sale on flycreekcidermill.com.