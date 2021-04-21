How To Get A Vaccine POD At Your Place Of Business In Oneida County For FREE

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Things just got a little bit easier for those who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Oneida County.

The Oneida Country Health Department is trying to make it as easy as possible for you to get vaccinated. They recently announced that businesses with at least 10 employees who want to get vaccinated could contact the Oneida County Health Department and request their very own point of dispensing (POD) vaccination site.

If your business or organization has 10 or more people who want to be vaccinated (vaccines come in vials of 10), Oneida County will set up a POD at your location. [Oneida County Health Department]

The Health Department encourages you to email them at vaccines@ocgov.net or call 315-798-5431 to set up a POD.

Get our free mobile app

According to WIBX, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente reported on a large COVID cluster in Oneida County that stemmed from a local youth dance group and competition in Syracuse.

Picente said 21 people have tested positive so far, 18 of whom are students. As a result, hundreds of people have been forced into quarantine. The outbreak forced the entire Whitesboro School District to revert to fully remote learning on Tuesday. In-person classes are expected to resume on Wednesday.[WIBX]

This latest cluster is one of the biggest COVID outbreaks since the pandemic began. Picente says, "the group, which traveled to a dance competition over the weekend, didn't follow safety precautions, and now, 300 families have to quarantine."

Picente is also reminding people to continue following COVID-19 guidelines that have been put in place, or events, activities and businesses could be in jeopardy of being shut down again.  So let's all remember to wear our facemasks, wash our hands and practice social distancing.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.
Filed Under: (COVID19), anthony picente, coronavirus (COVID-19) oneida county, covid 19 vaccine
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top