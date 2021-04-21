Where Does New York Fall On The List of “Snobbiest States?”

As someone who has lived in New York her entire life, on one hand I understand the following information, but on the other hand I don't. New York State was listed at #4 on a list of "Snobbiest States" in the country.

According to Syracuse.com, a study was released by Zippia that compared all of the 50 states on four main categories: Percent of population with a bachelor’s degree; percent of degree earners with a degree in arts and humanities; number of Ivy League colleges; and gallons of wine consumed yearly.

Clearly what they had to say was based on New York City,

New York... what a snobby place! Home to Broadway, many art galleries, and premier institutions, there is a lot to be confident about. Maybe too confident,

Here's the thing, the study breaks down the numbers for the state. Zippia found 35.9% of adults across New York have a college diploma, 27% hold an arts or humanities degree, and New Yorkers drink an average of 16 bottles of wine annually.

"The data wasn’t broken down by different areas of New York state, which is home to the Finger Lakes wine region and Ivy League schools like Columbia University and Cornell University but the state as a whole," according to Syracuse.com.

Here is the full top ten. We can definitely agree with Massachusetts being #1. Vermont throws us off a bit.

Massachusetts Vermont Connecticut New York New Hampshire Rhode Island California Oregon Maine Virginia

We wish this list was broken down into sections of the state, and even more so, more specific to regions. Like, what town do you think is the snobbiest in Oneida County? My gut tells me it would be close between Clinton and New Hartford. 😂

