Did You Know Utica Has Two Records In The Guinness Book Of World Records?

When it comes to world records, the city of Utica New York apparently has two claims to fame.

Utica Created The Largest Filled Doughnut

Back in 1993, two Utica bakeries collaborated to create a colossal 3739 pound doughnut. According to Guinness, the doughnut was huge. Not only did it weigh nearly 4000 pounds, it was also quite wide:

The largest filled doughnut weighs 1.695 tonnes (3,739 lb) and was made by representatives from Hemstrought's Bakeries, Donato's Bakery in Utica, New York, USA, on 21 January 1993.

This massive doughnut was created by Hemstrought’s and Donato’s Bakery. Our sister station's talk show host, Bill Keeler is credited in the Guinness Book of World Records for contributing to this colossal stunt.

Utica Has The World's Largest Watering Can

Next time you're at the Utica Zoo, be sure to check out a pretty cool artifact- The World's Largest Watering Can:

A giant watering can constructed of galvanised steel was constructed for Utica Zoo, New York, USA. It weighs 907.1 kg (2000 lb) and measures 4.7 m (15.5 ft) high with a diameter of 3.65 m (12 ft). It arrived at the zoo by truck on 5 December 2000."

Honestly we can't imagine the zoo without it.

