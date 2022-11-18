Popular Bar & Restaurant in Floyd Goes Up for Sale

Jonny B's Tavern, a restaurant that's made a huge impact in Floyd with its warm atmosphere, generous portions and delicious from-scratch recipes, has hit the market.

The 4,608 square foot bar & restaurant -- which includes an upstairs apartment -- is listed with the asking price of $549,900. The sale is being handled by Jay Groah of Howard Hanna Real Estate services.

An absolutely OUTSTANDING opportunity awaits the savvy investor here at Jonny B's Tavern, quite perfectly situated in the high traffic foothills corridor. Nestled absolutely ideally at the gateway to the Adirondack mountains, the utterly fabulous passerby traffic as people connect from the Thruway to all the fun of the mountains, lakes and adventure up North, make this spot ideal. Want a bite to eat, some tasty libations or to just get out of the car and sit a spell? Well, Jonny B's Tavern makes it easy.

You can check out the full listing at this link.

A HIDDEN GEM

Owned and operated by the Rennie family, Jonny B's Tavern opened in 2016. The restaurant was very much a labor of love, with every member of the family working there in some capacity. The quality of the dishes was almost unheard of for the area. Popular menu items include their house-made chicken riggies, 1/2 pound burgers, and fish fries that would routinely sell out.

The Rennies invested a lot into the business and several upgrades have been made. The dining room floors are less than 2 years old, and the outdoor patio is a popular new addition.

Jonny B's will continue to operate until a sale is reached. For up-to-date business hours and food specials, check out their Facebook page.

You can take a look at this turnkey business for sale in the gallery below:

