Jones Family Farm Dances Your ‘Meat Shortage’ Away
Jones Family Farm wants you to know there's no meat shortage where they're concerned...and they're letting you know in dance.
Jones Family Farm - a small, local farm in Herkimer - carries a wide range of meats, eggs, and cheeses - and have I mentioned their gelato?
They want you to know they've got chicken - and they've got a really unique way of letting you know: the chicken dance.
If you'd like to pick up some chicken - just head out to the farm. They're open daily from 10am - 6pm. Check out what they have in stock on their webpage, along with all the steps they're taking to keep you safe.