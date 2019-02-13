Jon Lovitz Coming To CNY

Comedian Jon Lovitz is scheduled to perform this April.

Jon Lovitz will perform at The Vine on Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at noon, and may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office or by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Lovitz has been one of the best-known comedians for the last 20 years, popular for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1985-90 where he was known for his characters

“Tommy Flanagan of the Pathological Liars Anonymous”

“Hanukkah Harry”

“Opera Man”

Lovitz has appeared in numerous films including

“Big,”

“A League of Their Own”

“The Wedding Singer”

Lovitz’s television credits include “Friends,” “Two and a Half Men” and “New Girl,” among many others. For the last 10 years, Lovitz has pursued a career as a stand-up comedian successfully headlining nightclubs, theatres, and casinos across the country.

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.

The del Lago Resort and Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,9600 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway. Must be 21 or older to attend.