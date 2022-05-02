Join 96.9 WOUR’s Mountain Ice Boilermaker Team

WOUR knows how excited everyone is to have the Boilermaker back in action on its traditional date, the second Sunday of July.

We know you are ready for race day whether as a spectator, 5K runner, 15K, or a volunteer! So get ready for this COOL opportunity.

WOUR has a giveaway with Mountain Ice Sports Recovery Gel for Boilermaker 2022. Register for your chance to win a FREE Boilermaker Road Race racing bib.

Reach your peak performance with Mountain Ice Sports Recovery Gel in this year's race.

On your mark, get set, GO! We will see you at the finish line!

Contest Rules:

The winner will be provided a coupon code for their registration and must be redeemed NO LATER than Friday, June 10, 2022. These codes are able to be redeemed after the events of each race reached their caps.

WOUR will provide the coupon code to the selected winner.

Designated runners can sign up at: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Utica/Boilermaker and follow the registration process for the race of their choice. The code can be entered on the final page of registration.

