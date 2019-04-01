Jimmy Page Says Robbie Williams Didn’t Mock Him

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page shot down reports that his neighbor Robbie Williams tried to mock him by playing the music of other rock bands and dressing up as former colleague Robert Plant , calling the stories a "prank."

Page and Williams have been locked in a dispute for several years over the pop star’s plans to renovate his home, which the guitarist argued could compromise the structure of his own building. In January, it was reported that the local council received a complaint that claimed “Mr. Williams has played rock arch-rival bands Black Sabbath , Pink Floyd and Deep Purple . He obviously knows this upsets Mr. Jimmy Page. There have also been some reports that Robbie Williams has dressed up to imitate iconic Led Zeppelin frontman and lead singer Robert Plant.”

There were doubts at the time over the veracity of the claims, since the council allows anonymous reports to be filed on its website. “I did not accuse Robbie of playing loud music … and of dressing in a blond wig,” Page said according to a recent York Press report. “The reality is, no such accusation has been made.”

He described the original complaint as “presumably someone’s idea of a prank." “This was much publicized at the time but does not have any basis in truth," he noted. "I never accused Robbie as to his personal behavior. I would like to meet to take Robbie around the house to make him aware of what is at stake. My goal is to protect a Grade I listed building, with unique interiors which are in jeopardy.”

Recent reports suggested Williams had written to Page, suggesting the pair meet to discuss mutual concerns. A spokesperson for Page said that "it is vital a meeting should take place. Jimmy hopes Robbie understands the urgency. He has checked the post daily. No letter has been delivered. Jimmy does not have a front door – hope the letter was delivered to the correct letterbox.”