J-Lo and A-Rod’s Excellent New York Baseball Adventure

What do power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez do for a fun weekend date? Some peanuts and Cracker Jack at a ballgame, that's what.

Lopez and Rodriguez were spotted at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon, watching A-Rod's former team, the Bronx Bombers take on the Baltimore Orioles in a Major League game. The O's won the contest 5-3, as the engaged duo watched, along with their kids, from some pretty decent seats behind home plate. But, let's get to the important details, like their ensembles.

A-Rod wore a royal blue sweater atop a light blue dress shirt, while J-Lo was wearing a light blue coat and jeans, and diamond earrings the size of home plate. They both sported stylish sunglasses and had their youngsters from previous marriages alongside them in the stands.

They even sang along to "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch. A-Rod posted this great pic on his Instagram page:

The couple has yet to set a date for their big day. Here's an idea: How about a wedding ceremony prior to a future World Series game at Yankee Stadium in New York?