Metallica excited many earlier this month announcing plans to open San Francisco's Chase Center by playing a rare orchestral show with the San Francisco Symphony to mark the 20th anniversary of their S&M collaborative album. But the invasion of ticketing bots left many fans without tickets and left with no other choice but to pay skyrocketed prices on the second hand market just to be able to attend the special one-off performance. Understanding the frustration, Metallica have attempted to remedy the situation by staging a second "S&M2" show.

"We've heard you and we've learned from our missteps with this particular ticket on sale," state the group in a new message. "We're working to make this right as we are excited to announce that a second show has been added at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, Sept. 8. First order of business: No public on sale this time. Tickets for the second "S&M2" show will be available exclusively to Fifth Members [the band's fan club]."

The show will unite the band with the San Francisco Symphony, led by conductor Michael Tilson Thomas. Though details of how to obtain the tickets has yet to be revealed, the band assures fans, "We're all huddled at Metallica HQ now working out a plan to give every one of you the most fair and equal chance at obtaining tickets (and to do everything possible to keep the bots from getting any)."

They add, "Under the full disclosure umbrella, due to contractual obligations with the Chase Center there will be a small number of tickets available to Golden State Warriors season ticket holders, but the rest of the house will be all of you and only you... just the Metallica Fan Club family. This is going to take a little time to get as close to foolproof as we can get it, so please sit tight for a few more days and we’ll be back with more details."

Stay tuned to Metallica's website in the coming days as details on obtaining tickets for this special S&M2 show.