No April Fools’ Joke That Some Schools Are Delayed This Morning

It may be April Fools' Day, but it's no joke that some schools have had to delay opening today. Overnight, the snow fell and it has covered the roads.

The schools listed above have called for delays, but we will continue to provide more schools and more details as they become available.

Keep Up To Date

Take us everywhere you go with our new App . Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.

Winter Weather Preparation: