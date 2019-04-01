11 Thoughts Central New Yorkers Have When It Snows In April

There something about snow in April that just sucks, no matter how used to it you are.

I get it - we're in Central New York - snow happens. But does it have to happen in April? Right after I took down my Christmas wreath?

Here are 11 Things Central New Yorkers Think When It Snows in April:

I guess I shouldn't have put the shovels away. Why do I live here? Yay! Maybe I can use the snowmobile one more time. This has to be an April Fool's Day joke, right? This is all my fault - I jinxed it when I washed all the winter coats and packed them away. I don't care - I'm not turning the heat back on - when it's off, it's off! I'm still wearing my sandals today. I don't care. Great! One more week where I don't have to pick up the dog turds in the yard. Can I put a bathing suit on a snowman? Why do I even let myself feel hopeful about warm weather? You know what? Nicky Doodles, Bonomo's, and the Ice Cream Factory are all open. That's spring enough for me.

