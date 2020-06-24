Think you know someone who's a terror behind the wheel? Maybe it's you? Could you imagine having your license suspended for 56 years? That's the real life case with one Pennsylvania man. Hope he can afford 56 years worth of Uber rides.

WJAC is reporting that the man was recently charged once again with driving with a suspended license. You'd think he'd learn? According to PennDOT, the man's license actually expired in 1997, and he has eight suspension convictions. But here he is, still out on the road.

Officials says the man's license is suspended all the way until 2076. The man's age was not disclosed, but considering he's been driving since at least 1997, it's safe to say he'd be close to, or over, 100 years old by the time he's legally behind the wheel again. Well, at least it will be just in time for America's Tricentennial.

Stuff like this happens more than you may think. In 2016, a Brooklyn man was pulled over on I-81 after being clocked going 92 m.p.h. The man had 57 license suspensions, and 20 separate revocations.

However, a 21 year-old man from Suffolk County has them both beat. In a 2017 article, it was revealed he as had his license suspended a whopping 81 times.

Now you may be asking yourself how does one have their license taken away that many times? A police spokeswoman says suspensions happen after the driver fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. So an unpaid summon would lead to another suspension. Guess that's how they rack them all up so fast?

Speaking of suspensions, how about this guy? In 2013, a Bay Shore man with 50 suspensions was arrested. Recognize the shirt he's wearing? Yes, that t-shirt he's wearing is our sister station, WRRV. We are all very proud.