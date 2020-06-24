‘Funky-Looking’ People Needed for ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Show

If you love Gandalf, the Hobbit, and the whole Middle Earth culture created by author J.R.R. Tolkien, and you're "funky-looking," the producers of a new TV show are ready to make you a star.

A New Zealand talent agency is on the lookout for actors to take part in a new Lord of the Rings TV show to be filmed in New Zealand. The only requirement is you need to have some odd or distinctive physical features. And the flexibility to spend some time Down Under, mate. You'll need to have "working rights for New Zealand, be living in Auckland New Zealand, or be a New Zealand resident," according to a Facebook ad.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

BGT is a top talent agency in New Zealand and they're quite specific about some of the physical oddities they're looking for:

Overbite

Facial burns

Long limbs

Deep cheekbones

Lines on your face

Acne scars

Ears that stick out

Bulbous or interesting noses

Small eyes or big eyes

Deformities

Skinny faces

Missing limbs

Sounds like an average crowd at the State Fair. And not just in the sideshow.

If you know someone who fits any of these descriptions, have them send a photo and phone number to extras@BGT.nz. And, hey, if you're "funky-looking" but confined to to our area, maybe we could put together a local version of the show--or at least have a cool bar night.