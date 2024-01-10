How Many More Minutes Of Daylight Will New York See This Month?

"Brighter days ahead" is a phrase that I've been repeating to myself. During the cooler months in New York state, some residents can discover themselves not only missing warmer weather but the sunshine and more daylight hours as well.

While some New York state residents embrace winter with outdoor activities, others may be counting down the days until spring (me).

I always joke around that I hibernate in the winter and come alive again in the Spring. Winter is the time of year to rest, embrace stillness and enjoy warm foods.

There are solutions to combat seasonal depression in New York state while we wait for more daylight and temperatures to rise.

How Can New York Residents Combat The Winter Blues?

If you feel as if the winter blues are kicking in, I'm here to assist in what we can do together to truly enjoy winter in the Hudson Valley and showcase what makes us happy.

We must remember that there is always light in the darker months and something to look forward to. Here in the Hudson Valley, we thankfully have activities to take part in during each season.

IV vitamin infusions, red light therapy sessions and sitting in a sauna are some ways to combat seasonal depression.

New York Will See An Increase In Daylight In January 2024

New York residents can rejoice! Minute by minute, we will be seeing more daylight this month. Residents may have already noticed the sun staying out longer during the day. Soon enough, we'll be noticing more daylight in our daily routines as we continue to look ahead for brighter days (and spring).

Time and Date AS has a complete chart to raise the mood of those who are searching for more daylight this month.

As of January 9, 2024, the sun rose at 7:19 am with the sun setting at 4:46 pm. This was a total of 9 hours and 27 minutes of daylight.

This chart, shared from Time And Date AS explains the sun in New York for January 2024. Listed each day and time, it shows how many more minutes New York residents will gain from daylight.

For instance, By January 22, 2024 the sun will set at 5pm in New York. By January 31, 2024, the sun will then set at 5:11pm.

How Many More Minutes Of Daylight Will New York See This Month?

PIX 11 News shared,

"New York City residents will gain about 46 minutes of daylight between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31. The total daylight on Jan. 1 was 9 hours and 19 minutes. By Jan. 31, it will be 10 hours and 5 minutes." "The daylight gain may seem like it’s briefly interrupted when daylight saving time begins in March. The sun will come up later in the morning and stick around later into the day, but the days will still continue to get longer — much longer than they are now. "

Slowly but surely, we are gaining more daylight here in New York.

How will you spend the extra minutes of daylight that we will see this month in New York? What makes you excited about more daylight? Share with us below.

