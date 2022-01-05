21 Incredible Spots To Order Spaghetti Across The Utica And Rome Area Of New York
Is there no more classic match than spaghetti and meatballs? Where in the Utica and Rome area of New York can you order the best spaghetti dishes? Here's 21 spots.
With the influx of settling Italian immigrants in the early 1900s came a lot of really great food. For the first time in Upstate New York, old-world recipes were refreshed with ingredients that either weren’t available before, or were substitutes for things that weren’t available here. That's why Utica is truly a great Italian food hot spot.
Utica is of course famous for Chicken Riggies and Utica Greens, but lets not forget the classic dish of Spaghetti and meatballs. Spaghetti and meatballs was popular among Italian immigrants in New York City, who had access to a more meat.
When we asked this question on social media, we got tons of responses. Why did we choose spaghetti? Most restaurants make incredible sauces. If you're nervous trying new menu items, maybe you go with the classic first.
A plate of spaghetti can be a great way to experiment on a restaurant. Why? It's a simple dish. It can either be incredible, or it could taste bad. Either way, spaghetti is generally cheaper on a menu too, so if you do have a bad experience, you won't be out of too much money on the order.
Taking a look at the amazing restaurants all across the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, here's just a handful of amazing places that serve the classic dish. If you have others that we should add to our list, feel free to text us on our station app.
Orchard Hall
Orchard Hall is located in Sauquoit. Angela Denslow sent us this tip.
The Hub Eatery
The Hub Eatery is located in Utica. When you order dish of spaghetti, it comes with meatballs, garlic bread and a side salad.
Carmella's Cafe
Carmella's Cafe is located in New Hartford. Lauren Margret sent us this tip.
Joey's 307
Joey's 307 is located in Utica. Matt Grabski sent us this tip.
69 Steakhouse
69 Steakhouse is located in Oriskany. Barb Dziegiel sent us this tip.
The Savoy
The Savoy is located in Rome. Kathy Stachelski sent us this tip.
Maria's Pasta Shop
Maria's Pasta Shop is located in Utica. Briana Mary sent us this tip.
Cavallos
Cavallos is located in the village of New Hartford. Mary Loftus McCraith reminds us that they have all you can eat spaghetti on Mondays.
Desalvos Catering
Desalvos Catering is located on James Street in Rome. Lauri Totaro Getbehead sent us this tip.
Spaghetti Kettle
Spaghetti Kettle is located in Kirkland. Susan Sheerin Muller sent us this tip.
Fratello's Pizzeria
Fratello's Pizzeria is located in Frankfort. Billy Ganey sent us this tip.
Crossways Tavern
Crossways Tavern is located in Ilion. Sheri Sunshine sent us this tip.
Pellettieri Joes
Pellettieri Joes is located in Utica. Just don't ask for butter with your bread. Tina Zysk Thur sent us this tip.
Ventura's
Ventura's is located in Utica. Nancy Cox Marafioti sent us this tip.
Vigneto
Vigneto is located in Rome. Bernard Mortise sent us this tip.
Bella Cucina
Bella Cucina is located in New Hartford. Amanda Thompson says that Bella Cucina is delicious for spaghetti.
Big Jays Pizzeria
Big Jays Pizzeria is located in Marcy. Jason Jaegers sent us this tip.
Boyz from Italy
Boyz from Italy is located in Rome. Douglas Singleton sent us this tip.
The Hideaway
The Hideaway is located in West Leyden. Fred Hall sent us this tip.
The Franklin Hotel
The Franklin Hotel is located in Rome. Tammy Grassmann Decker sent us this tip.
