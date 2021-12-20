Absurd Pizza Ranking Says Rochester New York Is The Best In America, Really?

When you think of good pizza, what city instantly comes to mind? New York City is the correct answer....well, not according to one new poll.

Rent.com reports that Rochester is the best city in the country for pizza. Not just the state of New York, but the country. How? How does Rochester New York, which is famous for the Garbage Plates, make better pizza than restaurants in the Mohawk Valley, Central New York, and New York City? This ranking makes little to no sense.

According to the real estate website, cities across America were ranked based on a weighted scoring system using three categories. Those three categories are as followed: Pizza restaurants per square mile, per capita and as a proportion of all restaurants within the city. All categories were given equal weight.

“Rochester has a deep pizza history. After all, there’s a reason it’s known as ‘The Flour City,'” wrote article author Michael Hochman. “Thanks to its proximity to the Great Lakes and Erie Canal, Rochester boomed as an agricultural production center in the early 1800s. Some 20 flour mills lined the streets of downtown, shipped daily to New York City. At its height, it was the largest flour-producing city in the world.

According to Rochester First, Buffalo made the top 10 at Number 7, while Syracuse came in at Number 17. NO mention of Utica. No mention of Rome. No mention of Central New York at all.

Did a teenager with no taste buds write that report? There is absolutely no way Rochester pizza out ranks our pizza locally, or EVEN New York City. This author has been to Rochester countless times. I've enjoyed Garbage Plates, and even great Chinese takeout. I couldn't name you one memorable pizza place. Gas station pizza across Central New York and the Mohawk Valley is more memorable than Rochester Pizza.

This might ruffle some feathers. The best city for pizza in America is in New York —Western New York State."

Ruffle some feathers? You are just making up science to back up a claim that pizza with weird looking pepperoni counts as pizza.

