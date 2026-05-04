Invasive Asian Worms That Jump Spreading Fast In New York

Invasive worms are back across New York, and experts say there’s still no easy way to stop them.

Asian worms that can leap a foot in the air are spreading across New York State. They've now been confirmed in 38 states across the nation.

Hudson Valley Residents Dealing With These Invasive Pests Since 2020

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Hudson Valley Post first reported on these invasive pests in 2020. That's when the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County and the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program first flagged widespread sightings across the region.

The bad news is that despite years of research, there is still no proven way to eradicate them once they've settled into your soil.

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These aren't your average earthworms. Jumping worms, as they're called, can grow to six inches long, and are red, brown, and sometimes metallic-looking.

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When disturbed, they thrash and writhe in a way that looks more like a threatened snake than a worm.

They grow twice as fast as other earthworms, reproduce asexually, and can mature in just 60 days, which means populations can double between late summer and the first hard frost.

Serious Damage In New York

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They eat important nutrients in soil and leaf litter that plants need to sprout and grow.

Unlike common earthworms, jumping worms consume the top layer of organic matter in the soil at a rapid rate, leaving behind a grainy, coffee-ground-like texture that destroys soil structure, depletes nutrients, and makes it nearly impossible for plants, seedlings, and wildflowers to take hold.

Experts say you don't want these invasive pests around your home. They suggest that if you spot jumping worms in your garden, drown them in vinegar or seal them in a plastic bag and leave it in the sun for 10 minutes before throwing it away.

Peak activity in New York runs from late June through July, with populations continuing to build through September.

The New York State DEC has banned their sale entirely.

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

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