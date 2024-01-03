What You Need to Know About the Next Solar Eclipse in New York

We can expect a lot of things to happen in 2024. Hopefully most if not all will be things we are looking forward to doing.

There are quite a few things that are happening in 2024 that have nothing to do with us but are a part of our universe. For example, we get an extra day this year, February 29th. Yes, 2024 is a leap year. Leap year came around when they set up the current calendar and realized that it takes 365 days and 6 hours to circle the sun. So every 4 years we catch back up.

2024 is a Leap Year and has a Solar Eclipse

Speaking of the sun there is another event that we will get to witness this year that doesn't come around that often. A large portion of New York State will be witness to a Total Solar Eclipse.

When is the Soloar Eclipse visible in New York in 2024

On April 8, 2024, just a little after 2 PM the Adirondacks, the Finger Lakes and the Thousand Islands regions of New York will all be able to witness a total solar eclipse. This is where the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. The result is a darkening of the sky as if it is dusk or dawn.

Weather permitting, people in the path of a total solar eclipse can see the Sun’s corona, the outer atmosphere, which is otherwise usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun. A total solar eclipse is the only type of solar eclipse where viewers can momentarily remove their eclipse glasses (which are not the same as regular sunglasses) for the brief period of time when the Moon is completely blocking the Sun. (via science.nasa.gov/eclipses/types)

Where to See the April 8, 2024 Total Eclipse in New York

Hopefully, the weather will be clear so that it will be easy to enjoy this rare astrological phenomenon. Here in the lower Hudosn Valley, we are on the path to the Totality of the eclipse. For the best views, you will want to head to northwestern New York.

The Finger Lakes would most likely be the closest spot for anyone traveling from Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kinston, or Middletown. I Love New York has also put together a plan for you if you want to head out on an adventure. You may recall the last big eclipse we had here in the Hudson Valley, the "Great American Eclipse" which happened in August of 2017.

