Safety Tips for Solar Eclipse in New York

New York State Police have released five safety tips for everyone in New York to follow to safely enjoy the solar eclipse in April.

Most of us are well aware that on April 8th we are expecting to witness something in the sky that hasn't happened in over 100 years. A total solar eclipse hasn't happened since 1925 and won't happen again until 2144 so seeing it this time will give us all a chance to say we were a part of history.

Eclipse Canva loading...

When Will Solar Eclipse Happen in the Hudson Valley?

The total solar eclipse is expected to be visible from parts of Texas to Maine and should be fully visible in parts of New York State. The Hudson Valley region is expected to get a partial solar eclipse according to the Time and Date website, with it starting on Monday, April 8th, 2024 at 2:11 p.m. The sun and moon should almost fully cover each other at 3:26 p.m. and should be completed by 4:36 p.m.

Eclipse Times in New York New York State Police/Facebook loading...

Total Solar Eclipse in New York

Western New York is expected to get a total eclipse on April 8th with Jamestown, Rochester, Syracuse, and surrounding areas expecting the total eclipse to be fully visible starting at 3:17 p.m. The times vary for each area but the folks watching in Plattsburgh, NY are expecting to see the total eclipse for the longest period starting at 3:25:44 p.m. and ending at 3:29:18 p.m. for a total eclipse time of 3 minutes 34 seconds according to the New York State Police (NYSP).

Solar Eclipse Glasses Canva loading...

Safety Tips to Follow Watching Solar Eclipse

The NYSP in western New York is encouraging anyone planning to view the eclipse to follow these five safety tips to ensure everyone remains safe:

Use certified glasses from a trusted source Due to expected heavy traffic and crowds, monitor traffic updates and follow directions View in designated public areas Check weather forecasts Wear sunscreen

Are New York Schools Closed for the Eclipse?

Some schools in New York are planning to give students the day off on April 8th so they can view it and avoid all eclipse traffic. Only a few Hudson Valley schools have announced they plan to give students a half day on the 8th but as we approach the event more schools are announcing school day changes. Is your school district dismissing early? Let me know by emailing me at CJ@HUDSONVALLEYCOUNTRY.COM.

